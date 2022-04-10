From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The hope of students of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka having the school fees reduced has been dashed as the management of the institution on Sunday said the controversial issue has long be settled.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga told Daily Sun on phone that the issue of school fees had long been done with.

Following the uproar that greeted the increase in school fees at the beginning of the new academic session, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had last week directed the management of the institution to liaise with the Student Union Government (SUG) with a view to reducing the fees to acceptable level.

Okowa had explained that the state government didn’t fix school fees for its institutions, but had to intervene in the crisis because of the current hardship prevailing in the country. But contacted to ascertain the level of compliance with the governor’s directive, Prof. Egwunyenga said the governor was being misrepresented.

The Vice Chancellor said he was not interested in talking about the schools fees, adding that institution was preparing for semester examinations which begins next week.

“I don’t want to talk about that (school fees), that chapter is closed now,” he said.

Asked about the negotiation with SUG, Egwunyenga said “I don’t know about negotiation, that matter is closed long ago, we are no longer talking about school fees.

“People have paid their fees, and we are preparing for exams. I don’t want to talk about all that because people don’t understand what the governor said, he is being misrepresented.

“And I don’t want to join issues with those who are deliberately distorting information.

“All I want to say is that issue of school fees has been dusted long ago, we are starting exams in one week.”