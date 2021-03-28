From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Women Accountants under the umbrella of Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria (PROWAN) confessed, at the weekend, that they are happy with the leadership style and achievements of the President, Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) Prof. Muhammad Mainoma, since he took over the leadership of ANAN two years.

PROWAN said that Prof. Mainoma has energised no fewer than six chapters of the association, notably, FCT, Niger, Delta, Plateau, Bayelsa and Kaduna II which he inaugurated during its AGM November, 2020.

This, according to PROWAN, was in addition to giving PROWAN active members the privilege to serve in Council committees.

PROWAN chairperson, Mrs. Elemanya Ebila, who spoke at a presidential lecture and award night in Abuja, at the weekend, noted that the gathering which was first of its kinds was strategic in recognition of giant strides that ANAN President has accomplished in office despite challenges birthed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

She said: “The COVID-19 pandemic, currently ravaging the world left no country untouched and by extension, no profession or sector. Even countries that claim to be free are affected by the ripples of the economic chaos and discomfort that came in the wake of the pandemic.

“It’s said that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. As we all know, government is continuum and ANAN has been blessed with past Presidents whose collective value-added and progressive leadership is the pride of ANAN.

“Mainoma took over the leadership baton two years ago and, in the midst of economic turbulence, he coasted home. We give you kudos for movement of ANAN from rented space into a befitting edifice, our own ANAN House, and the establishment of Postgraduate University in Nigeria, ANAN University, Kwall, Jos.

“All these did not happen without sacrifice as all and sundry were involved. It was a case of collective responsibility and collective accountability. The decision was tough, the movement was with mixed feelings and the reward, sweet.”

Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, in his remarks, commended PROWAN for acknowledging the achievements of Prof. Mainoma, and thanked him for opening up the association to the use of Information and Communication Technology as well as innovations in solving Accounting problems.

The AGF who was represented by the Director, Assets Tracking and Management, Mrs. Theresa Tybangs, said, “painstakingly, you worked to take ANAN to greater heights in the accounting profession. Precisely, Information Technology and Communication and innovation, are key spheres of global recognition and breakthrough. This feat is a mark of your determination, an epitome of dedication and unending thirst and quest for excellence.

“Your personality is an embodiment of inherent virtues cum leadership qualities of a visionary leader that is worthy of emulation by all and sundry”.

Meanwhile, the guest lecturer and the Registrar/CEO Association of Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria, Prof. Olufemi Mosaku-Johnson, expressed displeasure that Nigeria has in recent years grappled with economic challenges due to its inability to discover incorruptible and selfless leaders to manage the country’s affairs.

He faulted the presence of anti-corruption bodies in the country, insisting that the problem of accountability has persisted as a result of absence of mechanism to prevent corruption from taking place as obtainable in developed countries instead of fighting it, adding that Nigeria needs a well structured economy.

Prof. Mosaku-Johnson attributed the country’s protracted security challenges to non-deployment of robotics, insisting that application of artificial intelligence and what he called governance and risk compliance mechanism is needed to end the current insecurity in the country.