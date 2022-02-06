From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawal has expressed the willingness of the present administration of the All Progressive Congress APC to develop the country for good saying “We are in a hurry to develop the country”

The Senate president disclosed this at a Mega Empowerment Programme organiser by the Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar held at Kwara state Polytechnic Mini stadium, Moro Local government, Kwara state.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is working hard to fix infrastructural challenges and urged all Nigerians to continue to support the government.

He reiterated the need to partner with the state government and the local government “the partnership has been so purposeful, impactful that today in every every part of Nigeria you have what we called infrastructure development. Federal government of president Muhammadu Buhari is in a hurry, we are in a hurry to develop Nigeria, in four years between 2019 and 2023 by the grace of God Nigeria would have been turned into an infrastructure laboratory because every part of Nigeria from East to the West to the North to the South, in the East the second Niger bridge today is about 75 percent completion level. The synergy between our state and Federal government of Nigeria is working, is making Nigeria to develop. We have never seen infrastructure like that of this administration” he said

While commending the constituency projects of Senator Umar as part of his Constituency project, he said “Constituency projects are direct touch of the needs of the communities.

He however urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items given to them.

“Beneficiaries please don’t sell whatever you are given, if you sell whatever is given to you, you are doing injustice to yourself, you are also doing injustice to those who would have benefited from it please don’t sell, use whatever you are given because is meant to make your life better.” He said.

He commended Senator Sodiq Umar and wish him fruitful years ahead.

Lawan also called on the people of Kwara State to continue to support Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to consolidate on his remarkable achievements in the last two years, saying that his administration has delivered on key components of governance in a way and style not seen over the past decade in the state.

He acknowledged the humility and maturity of the Governor in handling of state matters, commending his leadership of the state and its people.

“I call on the people of Kwara State, no one should deceive or confuse you. I urge you to re-elect Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for second term. He is already performing so well within just over two years. When those people talk to you again tell them they were here for 16 years and you couldn’t see so much in terms of things that benefit the ordinary person. What our colleagues in the National Assembly are doing is to complement your efforts in Kwara State,” the senate president said.

“Your Excellency the APC administration in Kwara State is barely two and half years. We know how far we have gone in just two and half years.”

The senate president particularly praised AbdulRazaq for working closely with the three senators from Kwara to perform their legislative functions with comfort and bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“All the three senators from Kwara state have been working with us in the senate. You have sent a great team to the senate. What we are witnessing today is giving account of stewardship in the last two years. Your Excellency, Senator Sadiq Umar is the chairman of our committee on Rules and Business. For him as a first-timer to be the chairman of Rules and Business is because he has exhibited commitment, hard work and team work. The chairman of Rules and Business is the gate between every senator and his Bills. So, it’s a huge responsibility. It shows the quality of senators from Kwara State,” according to him.

“Your Excellency, they wouldn’t have been able to do what they are today without you. You ave given them the kind of support they need as members of National Assembly. I thank you for working with our distinguished senators, for supporting them to shine in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The organiser and senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District, Sadiq Umar, explained that the programme was to give back to the people of his constituency who gave him the mandate to serve them.

He added that the programme complements the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in addressing the needs of people of North who he said have long been neglected over the years.

“I have deliberately focused on programmes that will have direct impacts on the lives of the people in the areas of education, road, water, health, agriculture as well other infrastructure and human capital development generally,” he said.

“This year we have decided to do a single empowernment Programme today, although several training and skills enhancement in areas of IT, shoe making, bag making, cake production, household items, fishery, agriculture, vocalization, phone repair, hair dressing and so on were conducted but we are giving the items to them today. We have provided about 20 vehicles, 120 motorcycles, 14 tricycles, mostly for institutional and group youths so as to strengthen our structure and because of the numbers of the items present here today we have 20 different categories of items and because of the geography of Kwara North and because of the time of our guest we shall be doing a symbolic hand over all the items will be moved to the various local government for proper handover to the beneficiaries. I employ all beneficiaries to make best use of what we are able to give them they should make judicious use of of these items for the benefit of all.” He said

He assured Governor AbdulRazaq of the people of Kwara North’s continuous support for the administration.

The programme, which was well-attended by dignitaries such as federal and state lawmakers, cabinet members, traditional rulers, and political bigwigs, was preceded by a courtesy visit of the Senate President to the Governor.

Accompanied by top government functionaries, the Governor meanwhile had earlier received Lawan and other senators at the Ilorin International Airport