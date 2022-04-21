From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Nigeria,

Mr Kalilou Traore has said that his country is interested in strengthening trade and investment with Nigeria due to the peculiarity in both country’s economy.

The Ambassador stated this in Abuja, yesterday, at the official launch of the 2022 made in Nigeria exhibition that would be holding in Abidjan in June.

Kalilou explained that the initiative of made in Nigeria exhibition has grown into a strong platform for the development of both country’s economy through the creation of lots of business opportunities

He said:”As a reminder trade between Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria represents approximately $ 1.4 billion, mainly in petroleum products. The significant potential of trade in industrial products and services between the two countries remains to be filled with regard to the production and consumption capacities of the countries within the framework of the regional common market but also of the continental market which is being set up.

“The initiative of Made in Nigeria exhibition has, over the years, grown into a strong platform to create business between Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire.

” My country, Cote d’ivoire, increasingly interested in strengthening trade and investment with Nigeria, in particular because of the dynamism our economies but also of the regional and continental market zone., We believe that the platform Made in Nigeria could become one of the important instruments for strengthening economic exchanges between the two countries.”

He, therefore appreciated the understanding that have exited between both countries’I am very happy to recognize the excellent cooperation between C6te d’Ivoire and Nigeria. The two countries have cooperation agreements in several areas,

“On November 2021, Abidjan hosted the intergovernmental meeting with Nigeria within the framework of the bi national commission agreement.

“During this meeting, the authorities of the two countries took stock of their cooperation and signed many cooperation agreements. Now, we have to transform all these agreements into concrete business actions and partnerships such as the platform of Made in Nigeria Exhibition in Abidjan As you may renown, Cote d’Ivoire have experienced strong economic grow since 10 years.”

Executive Director/ CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Dr. Ezra Yakusak, who was represented by Director of International Export Office,Babatunde Falake said that Cote d’Ivoire market has huge potentials for made in Nigeria products, adding that it is a hub to link other Francophone markets.

” The Cote d’Ivoire market has huge potentials for Made – in Nigerian products in addition to being the hub to penetrate other Francophone market. With the signing of the AfCFTA, Nigeria cannot but optimise the opportunities in the West Africa market and Africa at large.

” Incidentally the next edition of Intra- African Trade Fair (IATF), 2023 will be taking place in Cote D’Ivoire. The IATF 2023 Cote d’Ivoire will be an avenue to prepare Nigerian manufacturers of exportable goods to have in-depth knowledge of the market environment for easy market,he said.