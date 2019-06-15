NDUBUISI ORJI, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nigerians are living in a despotic environment, as the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government has greatly eroded the country’s democracy.

The PDP Deputy National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, stated this in Abuja, when he received the European Union (EU) Election Mission.

Akinwonmi said with if the alleged anti- democratic tendencies of the government are not checked, the next generation of Nigerians may not witness democratic government.

Consequently, he called for the intervention of the international community to save the country’s democracy. According to him, what transpired during the 2019 general elections was a mockery of democracy, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies were allegedly compromised.

“We are now living in a despotic environ- ment. We are now living in time of strange changes. Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. The international community should beam its searchlight on Nigeria. What is going on Nigeria must not go unchecked if you want democracy to survive”, Akinwonmi stated.

Besides, the PDP leader stated that the government, apart from endangering democracy in the country, has equally impoverished the people, noting that the government has weakened the economy so much that the naira is the weakest in the continent.

On her part, the Head of EU election observers, Maria Arena, said the European Union will continue to assist in strengthen- ing Nigeria’s electoral process. She stated that the mission will present its findings on the 2019 polls at a press briefing to be held in Abuja today.