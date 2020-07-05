Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed unalloyed support for the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who represents Delta central at the National Assembly.

This is coming on the heels of reports in some quarters that the executive members of the party in the locality were working at cross purposes with the state party leader, Omo-Agege.

Chairman of the APC in Aniocha North Col. Emmanuel Nwosu (Rtd.) in a statement, denied any rife with the senator, saying that such report was fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“For clarity, let it be known that the Aniocha North LGA APC executive, cherishes the collective advocacy for the unity and progress of the party in Delta State, a position justified by our robust and staunch belief and support for the ‘Consent Judgement List’ which has Prophet Jones Ode Erhue as state chairman and late Dr. Andrew Azubuike Odozi as Aniocha North LGA Chairman, in 2018.This position is sacrosanct.

“Without an iota of equivocation, Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a ranking Senator and the Deputy Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is a Deltan, who is one of the profoundly respected leaders in Delta State. We neither have anything against him nor harbour the hope to do so.

“Therefore, it becomes imperative to use this medium to frown at the constant insinuation from some Aniocha North APC members to fan the embers of disrespect, disloyalty and stark misinformation within the Aniocha North LGA APC family, capable of blunting the fortunes of the party,” he said.

He called on party faithful to distance themselves from actions that may bring disunity, adding that efforts were being made continuously to ensure unity of members within the locality and reposition the party for future electoral success in the area.