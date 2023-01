From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Corps Commandant of Osun State Security Network Agency (Amotekun corps), Gen Bashir Adewimbi, said he was not aware of the resignation of the field commander of the corp, Amitolu Shittu.

He said the letter did not pass through a normal channel, and thus can not be recognized.

According to Adewimbi, if he wants to resign, he is supposed to drop his resignation letter with the secretary of the board.