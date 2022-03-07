By Agatha Emeadi

Toyosi-Etim-Effiong is a TV personality, an author and entrepreneur who got evolved with a Public Relations outfit known as ‘That good Media’. Her presence into the industry is not new even as she says that her new baby will stand for integrity and truth.

In a recent interview with her, she says “I have a dream to be that good company to satisfy both individual and corporate media needs because we are not driven by money, rather by morals, right attributes and integrity.”

A lot of times, we talk about corruption and the image of the country is entrenched in corruption, what is your view about this as a PR personality?

I think that the people who should be speaking are not speaking. There are a lot of people who can make the transformation and the change but they are too busy. One of my favorite parables is found in the book of judges and it talks about the trees looking for a king and they asked olive and palm trees to be kings and they said they were busy. Same question was thrown to a tree that does not bear fruit, and it said sure, let me come and be the king. I believe that is what is going on in Nigeria. People that are supposed to make the change are busy with their private lives; they do not care enough to want to promote, support or change the narratives of what a country is supposed to be. I am really hoping that those who have it in their heart to bring the actual transformation can get our support and be voted in.

How did the idea come?

As I transition, I always feel the need to make an update into my work. With the introduction of the media services company, the new space where I found myself now, because as we evolve, there is need for the records and the new phase I have found myself.

From Writing to Film Directing, author, how did you get into PR from other of your talents?

I have been practicing Public Relations unknowingly since 2016 for family and friends, and just realized that one can take it higher. I noticed that people kept coming back for one idea, one advice here and there especially branding and I decided to face it as a business and put some structures around it and add it to my other businesses where I can also make some charges.

What has been the experience in the past year that you started the practice?

In terms of rebranding where we started off, I can see prospect for business, even for individuals and multinationals, I see things they can do better, business growth and stuffs done differently. One of my first clients was Harvesters Church; we had a chat with the Pastor and he was impressed and that was when I really saw the potential I had. It has been one of my best times in terms of what they were revolutionizing, I helped them to evolve, contributed to what they did and the ones they are doing.

Do you have a particular clientele in mind that you want to work with?

I like public figures but right now, I am testing the waters and for small businesses that are looking for opportunities to expand; I am here for them.

Is there a new thing you are bringing to the board or the normal PR practice that other companies are doing?

I don’t not know how other PR companies run, but I will distinguish personal relationship with pure business. I am interested in the growth of clients, their businesses and would really work to make sure we achieve all that. A lot of time, I do help with strategies and business development.

Can you turn down jobs?

Yes, I can turn down jobs; but my dream really is to identify the public figures or politicians who are intentional about the change they promise to bring. For the forth coming election, I have actually been doing some studies because there is a lot of bureaucracy in getting things done. Some people actually have good intensions but get frustrated on the way, which means that they were not out tell lies abinitio. Some politicians are genuine but [people who are benefitting from the wrong system frustrates them from fulfilling their campaign promises.

If I come to you as someone who wants to establish a food business, where would you start from?

I would find out that mouth-watering dish where you excel and have an edge, we would start by promoting that dish instead of biting more than we can chew at the same time. One can then open up and list out other menu’s they can cater for; but focus must be on the best to attract clients.

COVID-19 ravaged the year 2020, what was it that you did then?

I would say that 2020 was even one of my best years, beside writing my book, a lot of people found out that they needed to re-brand themselves, everybody was at home to think, so that year was a good year to me.

One might think that some of your businesses did not work, maybe that is why you are diversifying?

No, that is not true, rather this is evolution, it is like a caterpillar becoming a butter-fly, it is the natural progressive of things. I started out as a TV presenter was in front of the camera, I had people calling the shorts to see all of that, I moved ahead to be with the camera to call my own shots, and then, with the media space still interwoven, I started promoting my own show, I had supports that promoted my brands, and that is how I want to promote other brands who do not have the opportunity that I had. I will continue with my TV production, children’s series and gather content for another book to be written.

How does your husband see all these that you are doing?

My husband is an actor, Etim-Effiong Daniel who is very supportive of all that I am doing. My husband allows me to fly, to be whatever I want to be. If I get back home and tell him that I want to start cooking, he will endorse it. He believes in me, my ideas and my dreams, he is very fine with them. It also helps his own brand because he gets mention as well.

Are you comfortable being married to an actor?

Yes, I am extremely comfortable being married to an actor because we have 100% communication. Initially, I was very insecure and scared and would ask questions like the way you kiss that girl is the same way you kiss me, he would simply me tell it is the job which is paying bills. Now, I am more comfortable and well acquainted with a lot of actors and actresses, we know and respect ourselves and the job too. I am good being married to an actor.

You have a young family with very busy schedules, how do you combine all your tasks and achieve the necessary balance?

It is a good time to thank God for my support system. I have an understanding husband; with my mum at home which is the best option, I can balance everything I do because of God and solid support system. For that, I am very grateful to God.