Bimbola Oyesola and Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The leadership of the National Union of Foods, Beverages and Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) has denied allegation that the union is in any crisis as being alleged by some its former members The union reacting to what it described as a lie by the embattled members who have been suspended for anti -union activities said the clarification becomes necessary to put issues in proper perspective.

The acting General Secretary of the union, Mike Olanrewaju, said the special Delegate Conference which gave the incumbent President, Lateef Oyelekan two years extension was constitutional and was held under the supervision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), President, Ayuba Wabba.

According to him, the union at no time were ever factionalised on the issue of the extension as all the aggrieved members now were in the National Executive Meeting (NEC) in Abuja and Lagos, where the decision was unanimously made.

On the court injunction as alleged by the leadership of the aggrieved members, who equally were the former Signing Trustee of the union, Peter Onoja, the union said that there was no time it was served.

He said: “Our union is not in crisis. Our union is guided by our constitution and we have been following the dictates of that constitution meticulously without division. Our president is at the end of his third tenure which will expire in December this year.”