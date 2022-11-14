The presidential candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Peter Umeadi has described as blatant lie, the publication that he is lacking campaign funds.

Speaking while reacting to a publication, with the caption “APGA Presidential Candidate laments starvation of campaign fund’, Umeadi said that there was never a time he told anybody that.

He said that those who knew him well enough know that it is not in his character not to think through his statements before making them.

Speaking further, he said that when he made himself available for the presidential race, he knew that he had the capacity to go the whole hog.

According to him, he is forging ahead with his campaign and sure to come out victorious at the end of the day.

The APGA presidential candidate said that some mischief makers want to bring him into collision with the governor of Anambra State, Prof.Chukwuma Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

However, he said that both the APGA leadership and the governor Soludo already know his kind of person.

“I want to condemn outrightly the false publication made by mischief makers that I Prof. Peter Umeadi was lamenting shortage of campaign funds. Whoever wrote that even criminally tried to quote me. The fact is that I never told anybody that. Before I decided to throw my heart into the presidential campaign ring, I knew that I have the capacity to go the whole hog. So, I am marching ahead in full force and very sure of victory. Funds will not stop me and workers of iniquity will also not stop me.”Prof.Umeadi said.