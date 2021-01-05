Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Department of State Services (DSS), has alerted the public of the activities of a fraudulent group using the name of the organization to dupe unsuspecting job seekers that want to join the service.

It has therefore warned members of the public especially unemployed persons not to be deceived by these scammers as the organization was not carrying out any recruitment exercise at the moment.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, who made this known in a statement said “The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it is not currently carrying out any recruitment exercise. This clarification has become necessary in view of desperate efforts by fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

“The public should note that recruitment into the Service is never done on monetary basis. Instead, it is guided by merit and transparency. Beneficiaries undergo series of screening and vetting processes and procedures through which only the best, produced by these, is taken.

“In the context of this, members of the public should be mindful of attempts by fraudulent persons and /groups to fleece them of their hard earned money. They should rather report to the Service any suspicion in this regard.

“Those engaged in misleading acts of raising false recruitment alerts or defrauding others are warned to desist from such or be ready to face the music. So far, the Service is sustaining efforts on clamping down on the activities of fake job syndicates illegally using its name to deceive and scam the public”.