George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership of the Imo State chapter Peoples Democratic Party has called on her teeming supporters in the state to disregard the sponsored reports by some misguided persons over purported disunity amongst members of the party.

They also said that the party has become more cohesive and united after her wards, LGAs ,and state Congresses.

In statement signed by Hon . Ogubundu Nwadike , the state publicity Secretary on Wednesday said that the attention of the leadership of the party has been drawn to syndicated media stories by a group of misguided fellows who seek to paint a picture that Imo PDP is in disunity.

The statement which read in part, “The Party is aware that a group of four persons led by the former State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone PDP, one Chief Alloy Igwe, who sought re-election but failed during the 2020 State Congress, filed an action at the Federal High Court in SUIT NO: FHC/OW/CS/90/2020, wherein they sought an interim injunction against the PDP and the Engr. Charles Ugwu-led State Executive on the Thursday, 19th August, 2020. That application was heard at the Federal High Court, Owerri, wherein the Federal High Court Vacation Court, sitting in Port Harcourt and presided over by Justice I. M. Sani. The Court refused the application for interim injunction against the Imo PDP.

We wish to salute the courage of Justice I. M. Sani for refusing such opaque and strange application by the misguided fellows. We commend the trial Judge for refusing to fall into the trap set by the mischief-makers to bring the Nigerian judiciary to utter disrepute. “

Continuing, Nwadiike said, ” While the Party is making efforts to assuage the feeling of our aggrieved members, the Party is not unmindful of the devices of few divisive elements within its fold, playing the roles of fifth columnists. The recent legal action against the Party by only four disgruntled members of the Party cannot be seen as a serious division within the larger PDP fold. For the avoidance of doubt, only these four persons sued the Party to challenge the processes of the Imo PDP 2020 congresses.

The PDP in Imo State wishes to inform its teeming members to ignore the alarmists, whose application for injunction was refused at the Court, and continue to go about their lawful businesses and duties. Imo PDP is very united and strong, organised and formidable. The desperation of the four litigants to secure positions shows that the PDP is a very good brand. By God’s grace Imo PDP will pass through the lawsuit with victory again, growing bigger, better, more united, and stronger. Power to the people”.