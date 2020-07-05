Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa on Sunday said his men were hot on the trail of the kidnappers of the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Goodluck Ofobruku.

Inuwa who confirmed the Saturday night abduction to our correspondent in Asaba, said the bushes were being combed vigorously by his men to free the victim unhurt and possibly arrest the hoodlums.

Comrade Ofobruku was kidnapped on Saturday night by unknown gunmen who intercepted his official Sienna car with registration number ‘NLC 01’ along the Ibusa road axis of the Ughelli-Asaba highway.

The labour leader was said to have drove out of his house behind Immigration Office off Ibusa road, and was intercepted at a drinking joint by the hoodlums who has robbed clients at the joint unhindered.

An eyewitness said the hoodlums diverted their attention to Ofobruku’s vehicle immediately to saw it, adding that they bailed him up, forced him out of the car and led him into the nearby bush.

Secretary of the NLC in the state, Comrade Innocent Ofonyeade who also confirmed the abduction, said the state NLC chairman drove out to buy drugs when he was waylaid.

Ofuonyeadi said the victim was intercepted by the hoodlums along his street, adding that the abductors were yet to establish contact with the family of the victim. The NLC scribe said the hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen, took Comrade Goodluck Ofobruku into the bush, abandoning the vehicle at the spot he was kidnapped, lamenting that all his lines have been switched off.

Confirming the efforts of his men on phone, CP Inuwa cautioned residents particularly VIPs to be conscious of their movement at every point in time.

Inuwa advised that the use of official vehicles should be done discreetly to avoid unnecessary attention from the men of the underworld.