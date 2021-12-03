From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

An entrepreneur, 7Figures Group of Companies has said it is set to improve businesses in Nigeria through the use of local fabric and music. The subsidiary companies under it includes a record label, fashion brand and an humanitarian foundation.

The founder and Chief Executive Officer, 7Figures Group Franklin Chiemelu Chikezie, while speaking with journalists said, the 7Figures Group of Companies is a conglomerate brand that houses 7Figures Music , Grandeur Franklin Fashion International and Franklin Chikezie Foundation (FCF) which is into humanitarian activities.

Chikezie explained that the 7Figure Music label has come to add value to the global entertainment industry with numerous artistes that will be unveiled soon, adding that Nigerian artistes are talented and creative .

“The fashion company, Grandeur Franklin International is new, hot and ready to explore the global fashion industry with our unique and creative designs. For embarking on this project, I have been a fashion person as you can see from what I am wearing now. I want to create a unique brand with our local materials which will be showcased to the global fashion community for appreciate and collect.

“ we will engage our local talents who will be groomed by the company to produce clothing that will match international standard. I see this as another way of engaging our youths meaningfully and also empower them to be independent with their learned career in tailoring. This will however help to put the youths out of the street for positive purposes. There is also a skill acquisition Centre established under 7Figure Group that will take care of our teeming youths to learn any trade of their choice, and after training, they will also be empowered with start-up seed funds and working equipments,” he said.

Chiemelu further noted that The ‘Franklin Chikezie Foundation’ is a project dear to his heart. “I grew up from a humble background and I know what it feels to be poor. So, the foundation’s target will be widows and out of school children. This group is more vulnerable. We focused on the children because I believe that education is the best legacy you can bequeath to any child, and when you do that, you reduce criminality in the society,” said Chiemelu Franklin Chikezie.

