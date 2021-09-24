By Vincent Kalu

Chief Nwaka Inem, a Lagos businessman, has pledged to restore the glory of Enuda High School, Abiriba, Abia State.

He stated this after his election as the president of Enuda High School Alumni Association.

According to Inem, “when we started the current reawakening of consciousness to make Enuda great again, I never imagined the great enthusiasm so far expressed. I thought I would be satisfied if we succeeded in laying a solid foundation for a sustainable leadership, not imagining that I will still be called upon to play further role by the avalanche of nominations.

“Without shying away from challenges, when duty calls, I hereby accept the nomination to make my humble self available for election as president to the nascent executive in the forthcoming elections of a great Alumni. God’s willing, Enuda will be great again.

Other members of the executives are: Elder Raymond Onuoha, vice president; Ananso Nsiorie, secretary; Oko Uche Ebe, financial secretary; Elder Udeagha Alichi, treasurer, and Pastor Bethel George Onuoha, publicity secretary.

Board of Trustees members are: Dr Madukwe Ukaegbu, Dr. John Egbuta, Prof Isaiah Nnanna Ibe, Mrs Nwaobiara Kalu, Dr. Agbai Ina Obasi, Dr. Ezikpe Nma Agbagha and Nwabueze Onwudinjo.

