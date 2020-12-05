From Okwe Obi, Abuja

People living with disability under the aegis of Voice of Disability Initiative, (VDI), has decried the perennial discrimination against them, adding that both government and the private sector hardly carry them along in the scheme of things.

VDI Executive Director, Barrister Edeh Chinyere, who spoke yesterday at a one-day sensitisation workshop in Abuja called on the Federal Government to fully implement the newly assented Disability Right Act, to curb marginalization and disenfranchisement.

Chinyere, insisted that government should review the educational curriculum to allow those who are physically challenged to have quality education.

She said education for all, “it is an inclusive environment where instruction is designed to be delivered to students of mixed ability and with their peer group in the community school, while being responsive to their individual needs as a learner, and under for the majority of the students’ regular instruction hours.

“We can achieve this by: the modification of curriculum, ensuring adaptation and enabling each student to fully participate in the learning environment that is designed for all students and is shared with peers in the chosen educational setting;

“Developing positive attitude and providing positive climate, promote a sense of belonging and ensuring student progress toward appropriate personal, social, emotional and academic goals; accessible communication mediums.”

She appealed to private organizations to promote the course by “establishing of private inclusive schools, sharing knowledge and skills such as leadership management and teachers training; capacity development and organizational and leadership skills, necessary for improving the quality of education.”