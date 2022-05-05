From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola disclosed that plans have been concluded for the smooth take-off of the recently approved Federal University of Health and Medical Sciences, Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government Area of the State.

He disclosed that he had approved for use, part of facilities at the College of Education, Ila, as a temporary site to enable academic activities to commence at the institution in September.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Oyetola revealed that the government had also approved land for the citing of the University’s permanent site, adding that the survey of the land would be soon completed.

Oyetola disclosed this in Osogbo, on Thursday while receiving the technical team from the Federal Ministry of Education who are in Osun to kick-start the process for the establishment of the University.

The team informed the Governor of the FG’s determination to ensure the institution takes off by September.

Oyetola said the state government was prepared to support FG’s efforts to actualize the dream of establishing the specialized university which he said, would enhance healthcare delivery in the State and also complement his administration’s efforts to revitalize the health sector.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He therefore commended President Muhammadu Buhari for considering Osun worthy of having the institution.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Earlier, the leader of the Technical Team who doubled as the Director, University Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, Mrs Rakiya IIyasu, said the essence of the visit to Osun was to evaluate the level of preparation towards the successful take-off of the University.

She said: “The approval of the new tertiary institutions was aimed at improving the health system because if we don’t have the training ground here, we will still be lagging behind. The shortfall noticed in medical care is huge. When Ebola came, we were handicapped because we didn’t know how to handle it so also when pandemic came, we were challenged and for this reason, we need to train our personnel, we need to build experts that will deal with these health matters. Also, to reduce medical tourism, you will agree with me that we spend a lot of money on medical tourism.

“If we are able to get this right, it will reduce our currency that has been flown outside. So, we are here today to visit the site and take it over. This has been done for the other three universities and essence is to see the site and to know the amount of land available because the university is not to build it today but it is an ongoing. We need to know whether we are going to have a permanent site or temporary.

“Less I forget, I must remind us that Mr President had approved N5billion as takeoff grant for the establishment of the universities which will be sourced from Tetfund. But we need to partner the State to complement this effort of the FG so as to kindly provide for the immediate takeoff of the university.”