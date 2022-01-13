From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Thursday said it has prepared to avert any plan by residents of Igbaye to cause mayhem in respect of arrest made in the town on Wednesday.

The police had arrested six persons for alleged arson and malicious damage around 3:00 am on Wednesday in Igbaye, Odo-Otin Local Government, a development that sparked protest.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, and made available to our correspondent on Thursday, said the police was aware of the underground plan by some residents to cause mayhem because of the arrest.

Opalola warned those that may be planning to cause chaos in the town to desist or be ready to face the consequence.

She said the police would do all within its constitutional powers to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode, wishes to set the record straight that, on 27/12/2021, a distress call was received by Okuku Division that, there was a breakdown of law and order during the carnival organized by the Onigbaye of Igbaye which led to the loss of life, arson, destruction of properties and maiming of some residents.

“Immediately the Police received the report, Police detectives from Okuku Division and other Tactical squads swung into action and arrested some suspects/hoodlums alleged to have carried out the nefarious act.

“The CP wishes to state categorically that the crisis has no religious undertone or colouration. Therefore, CP urges residents of the community to give peace a chance and advice all aggrieved members/ parties to toe the path of peace by seeking redress in the court of law,” the statement added.