The crisis that has been rocking the Ibadan traditional institution in Oyo State within the past four years was on Thursday laid to rest by members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The crisis, which has snowballed into controversy over who should ascend the vacant stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the demise of Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday January 2, 2022, ended at the meeting held by members of the council at the Old Olubadan Palace at Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Six of the 12 members of the Olubadan-in-Council, Owolabi Olakulehin, the Balogun of Ibadanland; Tajudeen Ajibola, Otun Balogun; Lateef Adebimpe, Osi-Balogun; Kola Adegbola, Ashipa Balogun; Eddy Oyewole, Ashipa Olubadan; and Hamidu Ajibade, Ekarun Olubadan; attended the meeting with 20 village heads (Baales) that were promoted to Royal Highnesses as well as15 Mogajis (compound heads).

The council members agreed at the meeting to drop the obaship titles, which were conferred on them on Sunday August 27, 2017 by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, the late Senator Abiola Ajimobi. The administration promoted them from ‘High Chiefs’ to beaded crown wearing monarchs, otherwise known as ‘His Royal Majesties’ in one fell swoop at Mapo Hall, Ibadan. But the Osi Olubadan and former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, did not accept the crown then, and challenged the elevation in the court of law.

The Thursday’s meeting also had in attendance the coronet-wearing Obas, who were Baales in the Ibadan suburbs before their elevation and some Mogajis (compound heads).

There have been litigations, judgment and appeal on the matter. But the Ibadan obas decided not to drop their crowns. But they, however, reached the consensus to drop their obaship titles, following the statement made by the incumbent governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, who, on Tuesday, asked the traditional rulers to revert to the original concept of Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Makinde had given the directives when he paid condolence visit to the family of Oba Adetunji at Popoyemoja, Ibadan, saying he has heard “enough on the controversy surrounding who or who is not next to be installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland and other narratives around the matter. So, let me state it clearly that Ibadan traditional institution must revert to its original concept. This must be the last time there will be controversy on who succeeds the Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“As a government, I am giving assurance to indigenes and lovers of Ibadan that what Baba stood for is what I will carry through. So, whoever wants should key into it or not. We must do what is right to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the traditional institution of Ibadanland.”

The Osi-Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola, who briefed journalists on the outcome of the meeting said they supported the governor on his decision to revert to the original concept. The original concept, according to him, remains constant always.

He recalled that the process of nominating the next Olubadan which the kingmakers concluded on Tuesday and passed to the appropriate quarters of government, was done according to the original concept under reference, as all the kingmakers signed their respective titles as High Chiefs.

His words: “We agreed with the governor. All the processes leading to the nomination of successor to the late Olubadan were in line with the original concept of line of hierarchy in accordance with the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Ajibola, who is one of the kingmakers and a lawyer by profession, said commenting on the case in court ‘is subjudicial’, noting that ”it has nothing to do with the original concept of hierarchical status in the succession plan to the Olubadan throne.”

He maintained that what was taken to court was an infringement on the fundamental human rights of the respective plaintiffs, asking the court to determine the lawfulness of judging a case in the absence of the direct beneficiaries of the issue in contest.

Ajibola noted that the governor could do his job in line with the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration, while the case in court which was adjourned for further hearing is allowed to run its course.

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), through its President-General,Prince Yemisi Adeaga, had said in a statement issued earlier that Makinde and Olubadan-in-Council would do the right thing at the appropriate time.

“Let us assure you all that the Olubadan-in-Council, the body vested with the authority to recommend the right candidate to ascend the throne will, at the appropriate time, act justly, while the Executive Governor of Oyo State, in whom the authority to approve the candidate so recommended for installation lies, will, as usual, be prompt and righteous in discharging his Executive Authorities.

“Hence, all of us are assured of a rancourless process that shall produce the expected results, sooner than expected. The day is still young and the process is yet to slow down.”