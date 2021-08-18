From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being rebuilt in Bayelsa State for optimum performance.

Diri who stated this at the commission of the new secretariat of the party along Isaac Boro Expressway, commended all the party faithful for believing in the party and working to make the party stronger to retain power.

He urged members to continue to preach pace and reconciliation so as to bring back all those that have left the party.

“Today we are here again to start to rebuild and to make our party stronger. And in the new mould of reconciliation, we told you on the day of the inauguration of your prosperity government that where somebody else brought darkness, we shall light, if somebody brings hatred, we shall bring love, if somebody brings weeping, we shall bring laughter. And so bitterness is not PDP. PDP is love. Hatred is not PDP, PDP is love. Darkness is not PDP, PDP is light. And because all PDP members walk with light, PDP would continue to bring light to Bayelsa, PDP would continue to bring development to Bayelsa, PDP would continue to unite Bayelsa. For us today marks the beginning of a new chapter in our party. And as you know all of those who for one reason or the other left us, we have forgiven them. Most of them have come back in their numbers. And the remaining ones please go and bring them back because what we know Bayelsa of is the PDP internal politics such that when you get ticket under PDP you are as good as having won the general election. We want to bring back that culture in Bayelsa,” he said.

Diri while disclosing that he is also at the secretariat to flag-off the e-registration of the party and to also attend the first State Executive Committee meeting of the party assured those willing to join the party at the rural areas would have people to attend to them.

Earlier in his remarks, the state chairman of the party, Mr Solomon Agwanana commended Diri for his disposition to the party and for believing that a political party that brings a government to power is the taproot of his administration.

According to him because of the leadership style of the governor, the party is in a better position to win future elections in the state.

“By the special grace of God this party is more formidable to be winning all future elections under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri. The governor is running an inclusive style and that is why his popularity appeal goes across all the parties because of what he has been doing.”