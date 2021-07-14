Song writer and Producer, Ezra Enesi Onozutu, has stated that, he is partnering with other entertainers to restore the lost glory of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Ezra stated this, in a post on social media @northboiOracle where he bared his mind on the happenings in the sector.

We have lost many Artists, some to death, some to redundancy, and some are facing financial challenges, and some are out of touch with the sector.

There are some upcoming Artists that stray into the sector without any formal training or guidance, we are trying to identify them.

What we want to do is to partner as Producers, and see who we can assist from our end, to stand. Some Artists have good songs that they can’t market, because of familiar challenges.

We want to see how those set of persons can come together, to help us build the lost glory of the entertainment sector, where we can seek for sponsorship deals with top companies and the likes, Ezra said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.