Paul Orude Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has praised the leadership virtues of the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Dr Rilwanu Sulieman Adamu, who recently marked 10 years on the throne.

Mohammed who expressed satisfaction on the monarch’s leadership style, reaffirmed the determination of his administration to continue to accord and uphold traditional institutions with desired support, respect and honor.

According to a press release issued by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Comrade Muktar Gidado, the Governor made the remark on Monday evening when he led top government officials on a sallah homage to Emir of Bauchi in his palace.

According to the release, the Governor who noted with satisfaction, the exemplary leadership qualities of the Emir, requested the traditional institutions not to relent in supporting his administration for sustainable growth and development of Bauchi State.

While intimating the Emir on his new plans for the expansion of the state through the provision of social amenities, Governor Bala Mohammed called for the support of the Emir and other citizens for the success of the project.

“We are here at Your palace to pay you a sallah homage, my administration will accord traditional leaders their due respect.”

“I want to use this opportunity to also congratulate you on your 10th year anniversary on the throne of Bauchi Emirate Council. Within the period, we have seen a lot of achievements and development.

Responding, the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleimanu Adamu applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for his support and respect to traditional institutions in the state.

“Your Excellency, we are so much happy to receive you today at this palace, this visit is an indication of your respect to traditional rulers.”

Governor Bala Mohammed had also paid a similar visit to Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi and Alhaji Bello Kirfi at their respective residences in Bauchi metropolis.

During the visit, the Governor acknowledged the support of the two prominent leaders to his administration and assured them of living up to expectations.

The two prominent personalities appealed to the Governor not to relent in the execution of developmental projects geared towards the growth and development of the state.