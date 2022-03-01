From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The management of Osun State University Teaching Hospital stated on Tuesday that an unknown accident victim has been abandoned in the hospital and called on members of the public whose relatives are missing to come to the hospital for identification

A statement by the spokesperson of the hospital, Ayodele Adeyemo, disclosed that the victim, a male, was brought to the accident and emergency section of the hospital in Osogbo by the Osun Ambulance.

According to the statement, since Monday, February 28 that the victim has been brought to the hospital, nobody has looked for him.

Noting that the patient is being managed for a case of severe head injury due to a road traffic accident that occurred around Gbodofon junction, Gbongan/Ibadan expressway, the statement added that the patient is unconscious making it difficult to elicit any information from him.

‘We hereby implore the general public who may know the patient on the attached picture or his relatives to report at the accident and emergency section of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital Osogbo for proper identification,’ the statement added.