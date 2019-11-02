Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, declared the readiness of his administration to build a greater Oyo State, noting that his Government would continue to do things properly even it will take a slightly longer time to get results.

The governor added that he would continue to run a government that listens to feedbacks from the citizenry and respond with appropriate actions.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as stating these at the premises of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), Ibadan, while commissioning the Satellite Audio Network of the corporation’s FM Station, Oluyole FM.

The statement added that the Satellite Audio Network project was embarked upon by the administration of Governor Makinde in August 2019 in fulfillment of his promise to turnaround the deplorable situation in which the administration met the historic BCOS.

In his speech, the governor maintained that with the commissioning of the Satellite Audio Network, the station has exited the analogue mode and could now reach the nooks and crannies of the state and bring feedbacks from the people, which would aid the quality of decisions by government.