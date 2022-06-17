From Charity Nwakaudu and Esther Akwete, Abuja

Nigerian youths on the platform of Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) has blamed the youths for most of the socioeconomic challenges affecting the nation.

The Ambassador of Nigeria Youths to the United States and NYC National Youth Secretary, Dr. Raymond Edoh stated this at the group’s 2022 democracy day lecture theme, “youth as watchmen against electoral violence”, held yesterday, in Abuja.

He lamented that the state of insecurity in the country has largely distracted the power players to an extent that good governance is nearly becoming the impossible in all strata of government.

Edoh charged the youths to change their narrative and take an unified route to salvage the future of Nigeria by saying no to electoral violence and constitutional negligence in exercising the political franchise of casting their votes.

“The Congress has done this to tell us the youths of this country that we are the problem of this nation. I understand that you all listening to me will be marveled at my statement that we are all the problem of this nation.

“These are some of the questions we need to answer. Which age group in Nigerian society today is engaged in ritual killings? Are they not youths?, what about kidnapping, Boko haram insurgency, political thuggery, ballot box snatching, and electoral violence? All are youths. Now, you all can agree with me that we are the problem of this country.

“Until we understand that we are the problem of the nation, appropriate actions to correct it wouldn’t be taken. Retiring our minds to the theme of this event which is, “Election and Governance, Youths as watchmen against electoral violence,” he said.

Its President, Blessing Akinlosotu earlier in his welcome remarks said that Nigerian democratic system is characterized with diverse of challenges and in the recent time confronted mainly with ethnic diversity which in turns breed insecurity.

He added that the unrest in the country has also largely distracted the power players to an extent that good governance is nearly becoming the impossible in all strata of government.

“our experience has shown very critically clear that Nigeria under the democratic regime as better as it is needed to be reviewed or mended via series of dialogue and sensitization,” he said

