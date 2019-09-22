Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the comments of the United Nations rapporteur, , Agnes Callamard, on the security situation in the country is a vindication of its stance that the tendencies of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are allegedly violence and impunity in the polity.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged President Buhari to accept that poverty, insecurity and human right abuses has worsen under his administration.

The party said instead of joining issues with the UN rapporteur, the Presidency should seek for help to the challenges confronting the country.

The statement read in part : “The PDP counsels President Muhammadu Buhari to show humility and accept the bitter truth that poverty, internal conflicts, bloodletting, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, abuse of human rights and general national insecurity have escalated under his divisive, vindictive and repressive administration.

“Instead of embarking on ego trip and picking a fight with the United Nation (UN) Rapporteur, Agnes Callamard, for highlighting the grave security issues in our country, which are already in the international domain, the Buhari Presidency should be seeking for help, seeing that it has no solution to the festering problem.

“If anything, the UN Rapporteur report only reinforces the positions of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International (AI) and Transparency International (TI) which also reported cases of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture, festering violence, reported disappearances and abuse of human rights under the Buhari administration.

“Today, Nigeria is becoming one of the most insecure places to live. Citizens can no longer move freely around their country as marauders, kidnappers, insurgents and bandits take over the highways, pillage communities, kill and take citizens captive at will.