By Ademola Orunbo

The Chairman Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Evang. Olarenwaju Ifede has assured that outstanding promotions of teaching and non-teaching staff would be addressed.

The Chairman stated this at Lisabi Grammar School, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, while declaring open an Induction/workshop organised by All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), for new principals.

Ifede, through his media aide, Mrs. Gbongubola Alao, affirmed that education is the bedrock of a meaningful socio-political and economic development of any nation, hence the need to be acquainted with the rules and regulations guiding the administration of schools.

“Now that ANCOPSS has officially inducted you into their folds, am very sure that you will be fully equipped in other to bring into realisation the vision of this present administration, in line with educational development. If any nation is thriving politically and economically, it means that qualitative education is being offered its citizens”, Ifede said.

The Chairman advised them to acquire more knowledge irrespective of their positions, saying that the present administration is committed to training and retraining of academic and non-academic staff.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs. Ronke Soyombo said, it is vital for principals to establish a harmonious relationship with members of staff in their various schools, urging them to be assertive in their professional dispositions and conduct.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mr. Johnson Odeyemi informed that principals should act as a link among government, teachers and parents, to assist the present administration in its mission to revamp the education sector.

He disclosed that the seminar was organised to intimate Principals on the demand of their offices and to sharpen their administrative skills, for enhanced service delivery.

In her speech, the Chairperson, ANCOPSS, Dr. Mrs. Ayodele Womiloju, charged the Principals to avail themselves the opportunity to get acquainted with the rudiments of their professional ethics, which would enable them achieve set goals in their schools.