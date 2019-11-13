Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reassured his administration’s commitment to rehabilitate the dilapidated access road to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp in Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made the commitment when he received on a courtesy visit, members of the NYSC National Governing Board, on Wednesday in Kano.

The governor added that the administration remained committed in supporting the scheme to meet its objective of being a major tool for national unity and development.

Ganduje said that the government was working asidiously in providing all necessary support and logistics to the scheme, as well as address other challenges at the permanent orientation camp.

Earlier in her speech, a member of the board who led the delegation, Hajiya Bintu Muazu said they were in Kano to assess the facilities in the orientation camp.

The team leader appealed to the state government to expedite action in rehabilitating the access road to the camp, to ease the movement of Corps members.(NAN)