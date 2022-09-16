Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the chapter is working with the National Executive Council (NEC) on the selected team for a presidential campaign.

It was gathered that concerned roses after NEC announced Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar campaign council making all critical positions occupied by the northern

According to the state chairman, Philip Aivoji, a former Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Tourism in Lagos State, what is most important is to win the election.

“After getting into power, we can table and balance the equation. The candidate has the right to choose whom to work with him. Moreover, the chairman and vice are from the south,” he stated.

Also, State Secretary, Soji Orioye said that the leaders in the south would tackle the matter.

“The 17 leaders in the south should tackle it. I can’t decide on the leaders. The leaders from the south know what they want and are working towards it. People are just sampling their opinion on the fact that the south might not have a say in the PDP. I promise the leaders will resolve the matter in no time,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Women Leader, Bimpe Akinsanya sues for peace, adding that winning the election is paramount.

“We should just allow the party to win first then we can restructure the party. The decision is from our leaders and we need to tread carefully. I know that it is wrong but if we want to change things let it be after the election so that it does not affect us. We should be careful with it, to avoid commotion or fraction within the party,” she stated.