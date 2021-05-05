From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Commissioner, Ayuba Ede, has said the police are yet to locate the whereabouts of the Kogi State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Waikili Damina, six days after his abduction.

The police commissioner said that although he was yet to receive briefs from the DPO of the local government council where Damina was abducted, the police have swung into action to find the chairman, promising that his men would soon swoop in on the kidnappers.

News of the abduction of the Alhaji Damina was not disclosed to the media for five days after the incident until the state secretary informed reporters on Tuesday.

The secretary, Adamu Abubakar, said the state MACBAN chairman was kidnapped on April 30 by armed men dressed in army fatigues.

Speaking with reporters, Abubakar said the abductors, numbering about eight, came in a white bus at about 12 noon to ‘forcefully’ take away the chairman from his residence at Chikara village, in Kogi Local Government Area. Abubakar said that he was informed of the incident about an hour later by Damina’s younger brother, who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Abubakar also stated that he immediately called the phone number of the missing chairman but there was no response.

According to him, the chairman’s number was switched off when he repeated the call about an hour later. ‘Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive,’ he said.

Abubakar said that he immediately notified the police commissioner of the development, adding that the state government was also informed through the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Mr Jerry Omodara.

The secretary also said that he and some members of the association visited the Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja to find out if Damina was in their custody. He said that a search party raised by MACBAN had visited other places, too, including abattoirs in and around Abuja, all to no avail.