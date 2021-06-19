The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has distanced itself from the alleged nefarious activities of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Deputy General Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Musa, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the union, in the statement, was reacting to reports labeling it with atrocities allegedly committed by the PMS.

The NURTW said that Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary, who was appointed by Gov. Seyi Makinde to lead the PMS, had been expelled from the union since 2011.

It emphasized that the governor had proscribed the NURTW in the state since May 31, 2019, distancing itself from the atrocities allegedly committed by the PMS.

“We viewed the persistent reports linking us with alleged nefarious activities of the PMS as highly unacceptable.

“We are calling on the Oyo State Government to do the needful on allegations against the PMS to prevent avoidable clashes resulting in wanton destruction of properties and loss of lives.

“NURTW is a body of law-abiding individuals making a living in the transport sector and aversed to all forms of violent activities capable of jeopadising our source of livelihood,” it said.

It said that the constitution of the union was very clear in dealing with identified dissidents or bad eggs, saying such was evident in the expulsion of the current PMS leader.

The union appealed to the media and the general public to stop attributing alleged excesses of the PMS to the NURTW.

It said that the union remains committed to the promotion and sustenance of peace at all times, saying the breach of peace would deprive its members the opportunity to earn their living in the industry. (NAN)