From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention in February, Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide the guidance to help the ruling party to achieve equity and justice in its zoning formula.

There have been ripples in the party over the zoning of National Working Committee (NWC) offices and the 2023 elective offices.

Abiodun, who led a delegation of some of the state leaders on a thank-you visit to the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja Friday, expressed confidence that Buhari would continue to provide the direction to move the party forward.

Asked by State House correspondents,to advise his party on zoning, the governor said he was not in the position to advise the APC on the issue, noting however that the party was working on the formula, which he said, would be made known after the National Executive Council (NEC) approves.

According to him, it is after the NEC approval that “we’ll know where the president will come from.”

He said: “I will be hesitant to delve into the details of this question because, one, I’m not in any position or capacity to advise the party. I am a governor, I am a member of the party and I will continue to be guided by the party leadership and in line with party discipline.

“We have a President in place, we are the party that’s in government, our President is the leader of the party. I believe that Mr. President will continue to offer us the guidance that’s required and will do that which we need to do under his leadership.

“I am not sure that I am capable, or have the capacity to begin to advise the party when I am just a member of the party and a governor, and the party has a leader who is the President.

“We are aware that the party is working on zoning and when that is formalized and ratified by NEC, then it will be made public so we’ll know where the chairman of the party will come from, we’ll know where the President will come from and things will evolve in their own time.”

Abiodun said the delegation was in the villa to thank the president for his recent visit to the state to commission a number of projects. During the visit, Buhari had commissioned landmark and legacy projects like roads and housing estates, which he describes as “projects of outstanding quality.”

President Buhari particularly said the new roads would cut travel time considerably, lauding Abiodun for also working hard on security and other projects that touch the lives of the people.

The President appreciated Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of the state, who was in the delegation, saying “we have known each other for a very long time.”

Abiodun said the visit was to “express appreciation for the love you have shown our state, and your visit has reassured us that you love our people, and you will continue to give us deserving support.”

He assured that he would continue to make life abundant for the people of Ogun State, through adequate security and economic emancipation.

“Your visit was monumental. We are glad that you are part of the history of our state. I bring you the greetings and appreciation of the more than 300 Obas in Ogun,” said the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Chairman of the Council of Obas.

Other members of the delegation were Alhaja Salimot Badru, a former deputy governor, and Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa, a foremost industrialist.