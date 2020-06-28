The governor of Oyo state , Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday that his administration went against the established land use rule in Oyo state to give approval for the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of the state, at his Oluyole Estate residence.

According to the governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Taiwo Adisa, “The truth of the matter is that the family, through a proxy, approached the state government and sought approval to bury the late governor on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, which is currently under litigation. Incidentally, it was the same former Governor Ajimobi, who instituted the legal action.

“Governor Seyi Makinde had no choice than to state the facts as they are to the emissaries and turn down the request. Governor Makinde, however, against the established land use rule in Oyo State, gave approval that the family can bury the late governor in his Oluyole Estate residence.

“It is to be noted that the rules guiding land use in Government Reservation Areas (GRA) forbid the burial of bodies in such locations as Oluyole Estate and Agodi GRA.

“Let us also put on record that whereas the family did not follow the laid down protocols in passing information on the ailment and eventual demise of Senator Ajimobi. Governor Makinde overlooked all that and directed the full cooperation of the government with the family on this matter.

Ajimobi died last Thursday of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 at First Cardiologist Consultant, Hospital in Lagos. He was 70 years.

The burial was initially scheduled for Friday, but according to Bolaji Tunji, special assistant on media to the former governor, the event was postponed following consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.