Commander-general of Merchant Sail Navy (MSN), a registered private marine security outfit, Captain John Linus Okoronkwo, said recently that his organisation has the capacity to assist Nigeria’s security forces in the fight against insecurity bedevilling the country by providing security information. In this interview, he spoke on how MSN’s operations can bring about an increase in government revenue and why Lagos State Commissioner of Police’s recent pronouncement on “Merchant Navy” did not affect his organisation.

What are your background and your training?

My name is Captain John Linus Okoronkwo. I am a Merchant Sail Navy (MSN), Captain and the Commander-General. I hail from Umuzomgbo, in Ihechiowa town, Arochukwu Government Area of Abia State. I am a graduate of Public Administration from Abia State Polytechnic and also have a Latin Diploma Certificate from Seat of Wisdom Seminary, an affiliate of Urban University, Rome.

I was an intake of the Nigerian Army, 73 recruitment, this led me to love the Nigerian security forces, but I abandoned it because of some contingency. Also, I am a member of some voluntary paramilitary organisations in Nigeria such as Man O’ War, Boy Scout, and so on. However, I am still undergoing more training and courses relating to my profession in the maritime industry.

Did you get any formal training in the maritime industry that qualifies you for this role?

I have a certificate of proficiency in Quasi Military and Moral Perfection as the prescribed mandatory training course to carry out private and maritime security operations, in accordance with the requirements of the laws of CAMA and STCW 95 Regulation VII, under the Merchant Navy Charitable Seafarers Care Association of Nigeria, which is a non-governmental organisation founded and incorporated in Nigeria under the Corporate Affairs Commission by Captian John Williams, a United State Maritime Security specialist.

What exactly is Merchant Sail Navy, is it a military outfit?

Merchant Sail Navy is not a military organisation. It is a reserve marine force, a private marine security outfit, established and registered as a security body under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja, which operates under the laws of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Today, it is the only registered sail navy in the country, approved to operate in the 36 states of Nigeria.

There are three types of marine careers: active duty marine, which is the country’s navy, the Nigerian Navy. They are armed forces of a country and their duties are to fight and defend the country against foreign aggression and also provide security around the waterways. They are military or the sea soldiers. Second, we have the reserve marine forces and their duty is to augment the work of active marine forces and provide service to the community. The Merchant Sail Navy is in this category. The MSN mostly operates in the form of marine policing and as a coast guard of the country. The third career is civilian marine, called seafarers. Their job is based on operations of shipping companies and vessels, either commercial or cargo vessels.

Does MSN have the capacity to assist in curbing the spate of insecurity ravaging Nigeria, especially around the coastal areas?

As a reserved marine force, we can help in supporting the nation’s security forces in their fight against insecurity by providing security information. We know many creeks both seaside and inland. So, joining us with other sister security agencies will help in providing more intelligence about the creeks because we know much about the locations. We can also carry out domestic operations on sea by issuing marine safety items such as life vests, life jackets and so on to the commercial passengers and we will regulate when such items need to be replaced.

How do your operations lead to increased revenue for government?

If the Federal Government supports our operations it will definitely bring about more revenue to the government. You know, any area that is insecurity-free always enjoys development, and because 95 per cent of Nigeria’s economy comes from the sea, once the coastal business environment is secure, individuals will be able to invest, transact businesses, pay tax and revenue generation increases. So, if we enjoy adequate support from the government, revenue will definitely rise.

Sometime last year, a group going by the name ‘Merchant Navy’ was arrested and paraded by Lagos State Police Command, whereby the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, while addressing the press, pronounced that the merchant navy organisation is illegal in Nigeria. What is your position on this?

Lagos State Commissioner of Police did a wonderful job. I really commend him for arresting the fake association using the name Merchant Navy to operate. What makes you a citizen of this country is because you have a certificate or license from the right commission that certifies you as a Nigerian, either by your birth certificate or citizen license, but anything short of this indicates you are nobody but fake. So, those arrested know they were operating an illegal outfit that was not certified nor registered with the right authorities. The word ‘merchant’ simply means business and every business operating in Nigeria must first pass through the CAC registration and must have a registered date and number with the business name; or how can anyone start a business in Nigeria without registering the name and you want people to take it as a legal business? No, it is not possible.

In 2010, the Merchant Navy was tagged illegal and was banned in Nigeria because of illegal activities, which included impersonation and fraudulent conduct and there was no license or registration with the name Merchant Navy to regulate the association or the operations and activities, therefore, the activities of those operating with the name became illegal. But on December 10, 2019, we successfully registered Merchant Sail Navy International Security as a private marine security body under the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja. So, my organisation is not in any way affected by the pronouncement by the police boss. Therefore, any outfit that bears the name ‘merchant navy,’ without documents of registration, is illegal and they should be brought to book.

We don’t impersonate the Nigerian Navy. We don’t use camouflage or naval items. What we have is the general marine white outfit. Our air plate and nametag bear no resemblance with that of the Nigerian Navy. The country’s navy uses Nigeria Navy as a badge; we use Nigeria Sail Navy with our name and logo boldly written on it. We don’t engage in any duty we are not approved to do. Rather, we handle our jobs according to what the CAC approved for us, and the more license we acquire the more operations we carry out.

What are the skills and qualities needed to join MSN?

Discipline and social intelligence, since you are associating with the public, and courage to endure every challenge you see on the job. We don’t recruit the uneducated. We observe a membership induction programme when recruited. To join the outfit, you must first apply for the membership form. Our members are professionals and educated, cutting across various professions: lawyers, doctors, engineers, accountants, administrators, lecturers, graduates and non-graduates alike, who are willing to contribute their quota towards protecting life and property, especially in the maritime sector. To join us, you must be physically fit, aged between 18 to 60 years, with no criminal record, and you must not be a member of any secret society.