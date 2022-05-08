By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The National Leader and Presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu says the collaboration of people with purpose has achieved great things in Nigeria and it is that same collaboration that Nigeria still needs going forward to make a great country.

Tinubu who spoke in Adamawa State thronged by party faithfuls who praised him as a resourceful chief mobiliser who rallied Nigerians into making APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration a reality.

Speaking to APC delegates on over the weekend in Yola the Adamawa State capital, the one time Lagos state governor said, “I have hope in a greater Nigeria. I Have belief. I Have courage. You need me, I need you. We must join hands to move forward.

“We will be like our broom (APC symbol). Held together as it is at the base, you can’t break the broom. That’s how Nigeria should be.”

He point out that working together for common good takes hard work and that, “Nigeria has potential for growth, but its not by mare word of mouth. We have to work towards it.”

He stresses that, “Such coordinated hard work requires the right leader to achieve desired success.

“We have to learn to choose our leaders. A leader who has the capacity, a determined and courageous leader, a leader who perseveres until the right results manifest.”

“Nigerians should have no problem working together successfully because they are essentially the same.

“We have similarities in culture: same ‘babanriga,’ similar foods,” adding that “Even Islam and Christianity into which most Nigerians are divided teach basically the same principles.”

He thanked the delegates and other leaders and members of the APC for staying and contributing their quota to strengthening of the party.

Tinubu further said, “My visit to you today is a brief one, just for you to get to meet me, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu, the President of 2023.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the Adamawa State Chairman of APC, Ibrahim Bilal who was represented on the occasion by the state Secretary, Raymond Chidama, said the state is privileged to have the Asiwaju in person after hearing so much about him.

Chidama said, the state and the rest of the North have benefitted greatly from the top politician that he is and that more northerners are hoping to benefit even more from him.

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, who was on the entourage of the Jagaban Borgu to Yola in his vote of thanks, urged Adamawa and the rest of the North to appreciate the APC leader for what he has done for the North and individual northerners by supporting his presidential ambition.

“It’s pay back time,” Senator Shetima reiterates.