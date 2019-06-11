A group of young professionals, operating under the banner of Youth Advocates Nigeria, has launched an aggressive move towards revolutionising agriculture by removing the stigma of poverty associated with it in Nigeria.

Led by Aina Tolulope, an Agricultural Economics graduate from the University of Ibadan, the enterprising youths comprising fish, maize, lettuce and cassava farmers, converged on the Recreation Centre, Adamasingba, Ibadan, Oyo State, at the weekend, for a seminar on how to collaborate, synergize and harness the various available resources in the agricultural sector, locally, nationally and internationally, towards making them self-reliant; taking the youths away from unemployment market, social malaise and poverty.

Entrepreneurs invited to give motivational talks included Tolulope (MD/CEO, Tolulope Foods and Farms), Olayinka Ayowole (an Agronomist and CEO, Viyola Foods), Yinka Adesola (a practical organic farming entrepreneur), Abayomi Egbemode (CEO, Dipo Integrated Farms), Oluwafemi Aliu, Babatunde Oladimeji, and Sam Ogbone (a bio-technologist and expert in modern soil-less farming).

The youth group has the mission “to connect, equip and empower the next generation of agricultural change makers to take collaborative and innovative action towards feeding the nation and the world.”

On the objective of the group, Tolulope said: “It is a world where young dynamic youths can take centre stage in creating a world without hunger. Over the years, there have been a lot of challenges in the agric space. A lot of people who come into it see it as unattractive.

“Now, we have a generation of young farmers who are passionate about this sector, but a lot of things do not work, and we need to make it work by coming together and having a strong voice that can harness opportunities within our space, and also push a movement that can make things work and affect us.

“We don’t want to be a generation of farmers that will be poor because we are not poor; we cannot be poor. We are sophisticated and changing the face of agric tech through improved agribusiness practices.”

Noting that the organisation is a non-political and non-governmental, Tolulope also said in striving to improve their well being, “we chose the theme of the event: ‘Collaboration for progress in Agriculture,’ and so we need to come together because if we do it separately, we will not come to a concession and make the needed impact or opportunities that affect our sector.”