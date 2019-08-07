FIFA match agent and stadium facilities expert, Ebi Egbe has declared that Nigeria has what it takes to host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup next year.

Egbe, who spoke yesterday in Lagos when FIFA officials inspected the Onikan Stadium, as well as other facilities that Nigeria is putting forward to host the world said Nigeria can host the world with ease given the facilities on ground. “We can host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup with ease. The job to be done in Onikan Stadium and other venues are very little and we are good to go.”

Egbe who spoke on what the Onikan turf would look like said with the soft base completed, the Onikan turf being laid by his firm Monimichelle can be ready in less than one month.

“What we are installing at Onikan is a geotech pitch that has all the trappings of natural grass. It is the best technology approved by FIFA. The ball behavior on Onikan pitch would be like that of natural grass and in Monimichelle we don’t compromise quality. We go for the best.”

Egbe was full of praise for the Amaju Pinnick led board of NFF for bidding for the FIFA Women’s World Cup declaring it a good one.

“We are Africa’s number one football playing nation. We need to host major international football tournaments as this would help in developing our facilities. Amaju and his team deserve kudos. I’m confident Nigeria will get the hosting right,” Egbe said.