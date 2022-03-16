From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Wednesday said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) can only beat its own excellent record in the delivery of its campaign promises in basic education, healthcare, public funded-safety net programmes, gender mainstreaming and youths empowerment.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd at the inauguration of the Prince Sunday Fagbemi-led APC state executive committee in Ilorin, the state capital, the governor said Kwarans have “resolved not to ever hand the reins of government to wandering wolves and their allies.”

The inauguration was attended by the crème de la crème of the ruling party, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Speaker of the House of Assembly Yakubu Danladi-Salihu and House members; members of the National Assembly; cabinet members; members of statutory commissions; and other critical stakeholders in the party.

The governor said no true Progressives will leave the party under which Kwara is fast regaining its lost glories, adding that whatever disagreements among brothers can always be resolved if those involved are committed to the growth of the state.

“Today represents a new beginning for our party in Kwara State. I congratulate all members of the new state executive committee. Let me remind you that this position is a trust. You now carry the mandate of over 400,000 members of APC in Kwara State to lead us to another victory,” Abdulrazaq said, drawing applause from the huge crowd.

“You are coming on board at a crucial moment. No genuine Progressive, whatever the disagreements, will sabotage the collective resolve of the people of Kwara State to solidify the victory of 2019 in 2023.

“From basic education, healthcare delivery, provision of water, infrastructural development and access to the rural areas, prudent management of resources, gender inclusion and youths empowerment, a safety net for the poor, and welfare of workers, the Otoge administration can only beat its own excellent record. We can do more. What is certain is that the Kwara people will never again hand the reins of government to the wandering wolves and their allies. APC is the trusted vehicle to keep the victory of 2019 and no patriot will leave the party.

“So, together with the government, you have a duty to mobilise the people of Kwara State on this just struggle to keep the till from those who perpetrated mindless pilfering of public properties and brought the state on its kneel.

“We will continue to work on our aggrieved brothers to see beyond personal ambitions and sheath their swords. They are always welcome to the house we built together. Our differences are not irreconcilable if it is all about the development of Kwara State.”

Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi congratulated the new party officials for standing by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq and urged them to work in unison for the development of the party and the state.

Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, who commended the unity and massive turnout for the event, enjoined members of the APC executive council to go back to their respective wards and local governments to unite and encourage them to obtain permanent voters cards ahead of the 2023 poll.

Senator Lola Ashiru also congratulated the new leadership of the party and party men and women for their support which he said explains the turnaround of different sectors by the administration of Governor AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq in just two years.

Kwara APC Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, while performing the inauguration, admonished party faithful to make discipline their watchword, and ensure that they work for unity and victory of the party in the coming general elections.

He also enjoined those aspiring for political offices to pursue their ambition with all sense of decorum and sportsmanship, adding that the party will continue to reconcile the aggrieved members and work as a team ahead of the 2023 polls.

“In view of these positive developments in the state all that is left is for us to put our house in order,” he said, after reeling out sector-by-sector achievements of the APC administration in the state.

“Putting our house in order cannot happen without discipline within the party. We will therefore begin by ensuring that there is discipline within the party.

“The party shall also embark on genuine reconciliation to win back our aggrieved members into the party. We shall not relent in our effort to unite the party and match collectively to 2023 to deliver victory for APC.”

Fagbemi noted that the government is doing a lot in preparing the youths for a better future and also giving them responsibilities and empowerment to achieve that goal.

He said Governor Abdulrazaq has achieved much in the areas of school infrastructure, healthcare service, road network and human capital development, commending the transparent manner the government conducted the TESCOM/SUBEB teachers’ recruitment exercise in the recent past.

“We will disagree to agree, fight and mend fences, sometimes spit in our respective faces; then help each other clean it up again. This is the nature of human interactions and we went through all these processes before God finally crowned our efforts through our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019,” he added, calling on aggrieved party members to unite and be one another’s brothers.