Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua could be open to sell Odion Ighalo to Manchester United at the end of his extended loan period in January.

Ighalo was allowed to extend his loan spell at Manchester United because of uncertainty surrounding the resumption date of the Chinese Super League and the quota for foreign players.

The original plan was for the former Nigeria international to return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of May, but the Chinese club was mindful of the fact that foreigners with work visas could be refused entry into China because of the global pandemic.

But if latest news from the Shenhua executives, according to Sports Sohu, is anything to go by, Ighalo might finally be sold at the end of the expiration of the new loan deal.

“One is the question of the opening time of the Chinese Super League. It has not been determined yet. In addition, the issue of foreign quota may be a double foreign quota for some time in the future,” Shanghai Shenhua executives said, according to Sport Sohu.

“Ighalo will not be able to return to China temporarily. If the loan is unsuccessful, it is a waste of resources. Renewing the loan for half a year is equivalent to revitalising the resources.