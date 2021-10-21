From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The new chairman of the Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Fagbemi, said he has commenced moves to woo aggrieved members back into the party.

Fagbemi made this known during a press conference held at the Secretariat of the Kwara NUJ on Thursday.

The event was under the auspices of the APC leaders in Kwara South to appreciate Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for supporting the emergence of Fagbemi.

According to him, the crisis in the party is only a figment of the imagination of some saboteurs and called on all members of the party to join hands with him to rebuild the APC.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

‘We have embarked on genuine reconciliation with those that we believe have reasons to be aggrieved.

‘Towards this end, I have instructed my members during our maiden familiarisation meeting to meet with them. We have worked together before and we can still work together again.

‘We can’t do it alone and therefore I call on all hands to be on deck to move the party forward,’ he added.

On the last state congress, Fagbemi said it is good to note that the minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and the supposed elected chairman have denied participation in any parallel exercise.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the group, James Ayeni, thanked the governor for supporting the call to allow the party’s chairmanship position to return to the South for it to complete its tenure.

He said the new chairman has the experience, knowledge and capacity to lead the party to victory come 2023.

While thanking the governor for appointments of many Kwara South indigenes into governance, Ayeni urged him to continue to do more for the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .