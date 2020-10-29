Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday made a passionate appeal to Nigerians to never turn their backs or abandon the police and other security agencies, saying the vast majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria.

He said the events of the past few weeks, especially the #EndSARS protest, should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralised or dejected.

Demoralising the security forces, especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims, the Governor warned.

On Tuesday night, he visited various police posts in Ilorin to identify with officers and men of the Nigerian police in Kwara State who he said have mostly been doing well. On Wednesday, he led the three senators from the state — Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe (Central); Sadiq Umar (North); and Lola Ashiru (South) — to the police headquarters to cheer the police for their efforts to maintain the peace.

AbdulRazaq had earlier yesterday held a security council meeting during which he observed that certain interests later hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest to push for anarchy and undemocratic regime change.

Apart from the heads of the security agencies in the state, the meeting was attended by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division of the Nigerian Army (Ibadan) Maj-Gen. Anthony Bamidele Omozoje and the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Zone 8) Yakubu Babas. The meeting discussed the security situation in the state which the council observed is back to normal.