From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Salihu Mustapha, has urged Nigerians to guard against comments capable of causing unrest in the country.

Mustapha, who is an APC National Chairmanship aspirant, said the country cannot afford another civil war.

He appealed to former Head of State and chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), to step in with other elders, to douse the tension in the country.

Mustapha, in a statement, yesterday, said Nigerians must learn from the experience of Rwanda, that crisis does not do anyone any good.

He said: “As Nigerians, we should learn from the ethnic crisis in Rwanda and elsewhere. Violence has never solved any country’s problems.”