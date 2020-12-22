From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for strict adherence to safety tips on the coronavirus (COVID-19) among residents in the state.

The governor said the state cannot afford to have another lockdown.

According to him, Gombe was exempted from the recent resurgence of the pandemic which was recorded globally.

He said the recent death of both high and other individuals in the state is related to COVID-19.

Gombe had, in the past week, recorded the death of Usman Faruk, former military governor of the defunct North Western state and Lamido Abubakar, the Durbin of Gombe among others as well as two uncles of the state governor.

Speaking shortly after swearing-in the newly elected chairmen of the 11 local government areas of the state, yesterday, in Gombe, Governor Yahaya said: “Let me warn that with the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic, the world is gradually walking back into another lockdown. I, therefore, urge all of us to ensure the identified protocols of minimising its spread are strictly adhered to.”

“Our directive on social and physical distancing has gradually failed and is not being adhered to. And as you can see, the recent death of both high and other individuals are COVID-19-related.”