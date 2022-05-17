From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has assured delegates and chieftains of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kebbi State chapter that if he emerged as the party presidential candidate, he will resolve insecurity issues and unite Nigerians.

The former Kwara State governor stated this while addressing PDP members in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State as part of his nationwide consultations ahead of the party’s presidential primary billed for May 28.

Addressing delegates, he said: “Nigeria today is in serious situation. We cannot just bring anybody to be president because the problems is too plenty. The work loads is enormous. We all known in 2015, Kebbi State and North West is not like this at all.

“We cannot afford another mistake this time around. For me, as you know, I have two homes. Ilorin emirate and Kebbi State. This is my home and anything that affects Kebbi, affects me. So, I feel what you are going through, the insecurity here in Kebbi State.

“So, you need a president that is good, courageous and that can fight for you and bring security back to Kebbi State. You need a president that has the experience, who has been in the legislative, executive and somebody that has the international respect. Because, you need international cooperation to fight insecurity and bring justice to our people.

“You need that kind of president that can unite Nigerians today. We need unity and I believe I am the kind of person that can do that. I am somebody that you know and I am not new to you. You are not new to me too.

“Today, I see myself as part of Kebbi family and I will not stop until we have peace in the state and North West. I will not stop until our farmers can go back to their farms and continue producing. I will not stop until our youths get jobs. Let us look for the person that can do this work, that will fight for people of Kebbi State, fight for Nigerians and unite Nigerians.”

National Chairman, Board of Trustees, Kabiru Taminu Turaki, assured Saraki that the state delegates would vote for him because Ilorin emirate and Kebbi are the same.

Usman Bello Zuru, PDP chairman in Kebbi, also assured Saraki that the state delegates would vote for him en masse.

Meanwhile, the only female presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC, Uju Ken Ohanenye, has urged delegates to collect the money from aspirants but vote their consciences.

During her consultation with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) delegates, she pleaded with them to allow a woman take charge of the affairs of the country for the first time since independence.

Asked whether she has the war chest to withstand the male aspirants during the presidential primary, she said: “I have gone to several states on consultation because I started earlier not just now. It has been over 10 years of consultations both South and North. I have been touching lives ever since then, especially with the less privileged. It will not be a good thing to get to them. I always tell delegates that it is not all about money. We are sitting on time bomb and if something is not done and it explodes, all of us, including all the money we have gathered, will be affected.

“The delegates must look into the situation we find ourselves in this country. I am not telling the delegates not to collect the money from the aspirants. They should use all the opportunities they have been given to be delegates, but they must vote according to their conscience. They should consider the country is already on a time bomb and our dying children,” she said.