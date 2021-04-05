From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Commander, Odekpe Naval Outpost, Ogbaru near Onitsha, Navy Captain Adekunle Kamal Okeniyi, has said the military would not succumb to any form of intimidation by the recent attacks in Anambra State.

Okeniyi spoke to newsmen days after the Naval Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, visited the outpost to commiserate with officers and men over the loss of its personnel in the hands of gunmen a few weeks ago.

He urged officers and men to be vigilant and dedicated to their professional calling, insisting they should put the ugly incidents of the past weeks behind them. He said law enforcement agents were working round the clock to forestall reoccurrence as well as apprehend the culprits.

Okeniyi, who was worried over the killing of his men by gunmen, called on the officers to continue to maintain professionalism and decorum in the discharge of their constitutional duties, stressing that the death of their colleagues would not be in vain.

He urged officers and men of the outpost to redouble their efforts in crime fighting as well as dealing with those planning to incite anarchy in the state

Okeniyi also said the CNS’s visit was routine and the first to the naval formation in Anambra State since he assumed office two months ago.

He disclosed his posting to Odekpe was to restore confidence among officers and men of the outfit, and threatened to deal ruthlessly with organised criminal gangs and those wishing to disrupt the security architecture of the state.

He called on citizens to put behind them ugly incidents of the past weeks in which security agents were subjected to unprovoked attacks.