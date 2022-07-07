From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Director General/ CEO, National Metallurgical Development Center, (NMDC), Jos, Prof. Linus Asuquo has stated that there can’t be diversification of the country’s economy without adequate Research and Development.

The DG, while speaking in an interactive session with journalists, in Abuja, yesterday, stressed that Research and Development must be prioritize for any country to attend some global recognitions.

He said,” if we are to go forward in this country,Research and Development, that is where our priority should be, if we really want to develop in this country. If we want to diversify our economy, we can not diversify without meaningful research and Development as a lot of research has to be done for us to go forward”

“Like I said, if we have adequate funding and we pay attention to what we are doing, given priority, we should be expecting development in the country. Let me say this, as I have repeated many times, we should not play with the Ajaokuta Steel company.

Prof Asuquo further lamented that poor power supply in the country is seriously affecting meaningful research.

“For any meaningful research, power was necessary and there was no power. We were going with a small generator and we could not do any effective research, so I had to find an alternative power source by solar system so we had to install the solar system in all the laboratories for effective analysis and till now, is 24/7. People can Annalise equipment.