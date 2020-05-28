Magnus Eze, Enugu

Former minister of Defence, T. Y. Danjuma, yesterday, declared that Nigerians cannot defeat the COVID-19 pandemic with empty stomach.

He said the citizens and government needed all the collaborative support to mitigate the effects of the lockdown, occasioned by the global scourge.

Speaking in Enugu during the presentation of relief materials, valued at over N120 million by the Victims Support Fund (VSF) to the government and people of the state, Danjuma said the unity of the country was pivotal to economic development.

Represented by the Executive Director of VSF, Sunday Ochoche, he said the private sector-led initiative was aimed at assisting needy Nigerians in emergency situations.

He disclosed that Danjuma, as chairman of the VSF committee, had, on March 30, 2020, set up a task force on COVID-19 to help ease the effect of the pandemic.

Presenting the items to the state Deputy Governor, Cecilia Ezeilo, Chairman of VSF task force, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, said this was the first time the group would be intervening in the South East.

She said each of the benefitting households would receive a 50kg package consisting of rice (10kg), beans (10kg); 500grms of salt and four litre gallon of vegetable oil, among others.