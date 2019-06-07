The music duo known as AB, abbreviation for Apex and Bionic, born Daniel Omokhudu and Andrew Omokhudu respectively, who hails from Owan in Edo State have stated with strong conviction that they would never go down the way celebrated singing twin duo, P-Square went down over irreconcilable differences.

In a chat with our reporter, the two brothers said they had learnt a lot from the downfall of the twins and would do anything in their power to stick together as a group.

“The P-Square break-up saga influenced the way we treat each other. We show more respect for each other now and we also try to keep things between us and build a good relationship enough to always make it possible for us to resolve our misunderstandings and not invite a third party to resolve our conflict. It has also shaped the way we do business in a way, because we are both aware of the problems that come with disorganisation when it comes to money. We are ready to fight for the relationship we have and the battle is forever. When we stop trying is when we can fall apart but we pray God gives us the strength to do this together forever. We believe in understanding and communication to create good relationship. We always try to stay positive and be real with each other and we really do fight off the negativity intentionally,” they said.

Not exactly rookies on the block, AB started music in 2010 and released their debut single in 2014 titled “Tell Them,” and followed it up with another one in 2015 titled “Oshere.” In 2016 the group went for broke with their “EP,” a ten-track project tagged “Nothing to Something.” The EP boasts of songs like Mayan, Call Me, Touch your Toes, Get Down, featuring Uhuru and DJ Maphorisa, New Money, Inject You, Ojoro, Eledumare and Back Then, featuring Choco Jay.

Their latest work, done and dusted in May of 2019, according to the duo, is their most exhilarating moment yet, and it was with the legendary award-winning hip hop star, 2Face Idibia, titled “For Your Matter.” The song dropped on iTune on June 1, 2019.

Our “best moment so far in music was recording with 2face; it was a night of lots of knowledge and excitement. It was a memorable experience,” they recalled.

Speaking about their music and why they have decided to stick together instead of going their separate ways, they said: “Music is a hobby and it’s the only way we know how to express our true feelings and experiences. So when we had to choose a career path we couldn’t stand the idea of working under someone, plus we find it easier to talk in music and express it through music. It’s like a language to us. Apex is the ‘dopest’ artist I have ever seen and he also says I am the ‘baddest’ entertainer he has ever watched. We are both very talented individually but we believe we have understanding so we have been doing it together forever; so why change it now that we are going professional. I believe there is a lot of experimentation we will do in the future and we are very capable of working as single artists too.”

They call their kind of music new skool afro vibe and they are signed to JFK Resolute Entertainment record label.