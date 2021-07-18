From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has affirmed that it cannot grant the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha’s demand for reconciliation with the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Addressing newsmen on Friday, the State Chairman, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, disclosed that all efforts had been made to please Okorocha to come to terms with the party and embrace peace but the former governor has been making impossible demands.

Nlemigbo said: “What Okorocha is demanding is almost impossible, we have sent text messages asking him to come but he wants the structure to be handed over to him and he is still claiming that Nwafor is still the party chairman in the state.

“I’m the party chairman and Hope Uzodimma is the leader of the party here. If Nwafor wants to run for the chairmanship seat let him buy the form.”

On whether he would be run for the same position, Nlemigbo said, “We’re still meeting, if given opportunity I will run but there are other things I can do for the state, I can serve in any capacity.”

Meanwhile, Nlemigbo has however urged Okorocha and others to take the opportunity of the extension of the revalidation exercise to register and renew their membership with the party in the state.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.