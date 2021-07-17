From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has affirmed that it can not meet up with former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha’s demand for reconciliation with the governor Hope Uzodimma led All Progressive Congress(APC).

Addressing newsmen on Friday, State chairman of the party, Marcellinus Nlemigbo disclosed that all efforts have been made to please Okorocha to come to terms with the party and embrace peace but the former governor according to the chairman has been making impossible demands.

Some of the demands he said is insisting that Daniel Nwafor,belonging to his own faction of the party should be allowed to lead the executives of the party in the State while he controls the structure of the party.

But,Nlemigbo has insisted that he calls the shots for now, just as he has extended hands of fellowship to Nwafor, urging him to feel free to contest the chairmanship seat of the party during the congress of the party if he desires.

He said “What Okorocha is demanding is almost impossible, we have sent him text for him to come but he wants the structure to be handed over to him and he is still claiming that Nwafor is still the party chairman in the State.

” I’m the party chairman and Hope Uzodimma is the leader of the party here, if Nwafor wants to run for the chairmanship seat,let him buy the form.”

Answering if he would be running for the same position, Nlemigbo said “we’re still meeting, if given opportunity I will run but there are other things I can do for the State, I can serve in any capacity.” Nlemigbo said.

Meanwhile, Nlemigbo has however urged Okorocha and others to take opportunity of the extension of the revalidation exercise to register and renew their membership with the party in the State.

